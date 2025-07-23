Cat Missing For 13 Years Returns Home To Owner In Order To Die

A cat went missing for the past 13 years, only to turn up when it was on its final legs and close to death. Vet nurse Jade Yhnell was shocked to find her cat Minx after it went missing in 2012.
The cat disappeared as the couple prepared to move from England to Wales. Despite searching, they couldn't find Minx.
"We searched for her, but she was gone," Yhnell told local publication, the Western Telegraph.
Cat Goes Missing For 13 Years
"She was purring right to the last breath. She was such a wonderful cat," Yhnell said. "I have nothing but gratitude that we had her back. I feel she came back to us for a reason, so that we could look after her in her final days. She knew how loved she was. She got to meet our babies, and they absolutely adored her."
Fishguard Veterinary Services shared the tale on Facebook, writing, "We just had to share this incredible story... If this isn't a reminder to microchip your pets (and keep your details up to date), we don't know what is!"