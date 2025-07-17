American Man, Who Went Missing On Turks And Caicos Vacation, Discovered Dead

An American man, who went missing while on a vacation in the Turks and Caicos, has sadly been found dead. It's a sad end to a multi-week search for the man.

But authorities have confirmed that a body recently found belonged to Brian Tarrence. The American man went missing while vacationing in Turks and Caicos in June.

In a release on a Facebook post, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) confirmed the man's death. The post read, "The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) confirms that the body discovered on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, in the Grace Bay area has been positively identified as that of Brian Patrick Tarrence."

It continued, "This confirmation follows the receipt today, July 16th, of a forensic dental analysis conducted by a qualified dental specialist. An autopsy conducted on July 11th revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play. The RT&CIPF continues to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation."

The report concluded, "Mr. Tarrence, 52, was last seen on June 25th, after which a missing person report was officially filed. Following a series of coordinated search operations, the RT&CIPF, in collaboration with local community members and key stakeholders, successfully located his body on July 5th. The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence's family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation."

The body was previously found in such a bad state that it was unidentifiable. Carl DeFazio, who worked with the search party, said the body was very decomposed. "The body was not found for 10 days in 90-plus [degree] heat," he said.

"He was found a 20-minute walk from where he was last seen," he added. "I would say about a block off of Leeward Highway in a little residential commercial area."

"Everything prior to the point where he walked out of that house, he seems fine," DeFazio previously told News 12 Westchester. "They had a boat trip and went to dinner, just like every other family would do when they're here."