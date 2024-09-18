Can You Guess What The World's Oldest Living Land Animal Is?

There are a lot of old animals in our world. Animals like crocodiles, sharks, and sea turtles even have prehistoric roots. However, what about land animals? Which of these ancient creatures takes the prize as the oldest? Read on to discover the world's oldest living land animal.

The World's Oldest Living Land Animal, What Is It?

The world?s oldest living land animal - the Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan - has just celebrated his 191st birthday. His age is an estimate, based on the fact that he was fully mature when he arrived on the island in 1882.pic.twitter.com/t4hpd73KsE Please enable Javascript to view this content — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 4, 2023

The award for the oldest living land animal goes to...Jonathan! Who is Jonathan, you may ask? Jonathan is a tortoise. Specifically, a Seychelles giant tortoise, born in 1832. He was brought to Saint Helena, where he now resided at the governor's residence, in 1882.

Besides his age, which is an impressive 191 years old, Jonathan has other impressive features. He weighs roughly around 441 pounds and is about 4 feet long. Despite his age, this tortoise is still enjoying a good quality of life. TimesNowNews shares, "His caretakers maintain a balanced diet for him, consisting of various plants, grasses, leaves, and fruits essential for his health and longevity."

He spends his day as you would expect the oldest living land animal to. "Basking in the sun, grazing on grass and leaves, and interacting with curious visitors." Besides being adorable, his impressive lifespan has made him very popular with tourists and visitors. These visitors love to watch him as he goes on dedicated hunts for clover and then takes a well-deserved afternoon nap.

How Does One Get So Old?

While tortoises typically live long and happy lives, Jonathan's impressive 191 years beats even the average life span of his kind, which is between 80 and 150 years old. How did this tortoise reach such a ripe old age? Well the dedicated team of caretakers he has certainly helped.

They ensure that he has a balanced diet consisting of all the essential nutrients he needs for health and longevity. However, this oldest living land animal is still showing signs of aging. He is blind and lacks a sense of smell; however, his hearing remains in excellent condition. To give some perspective into how old this tortoise really is, here are some incredible facts about the oldest living land animal: Jonathan, the tortoise.

He was around 50 years old when the Incandescent lightbulb was invented

He has witnessed 31 governors come and go on Saint Helena

He surpassed the typical (long-end) of a tortoise lifespan of 150 years by over 40 years

This impressive tortoise has officially made it into the Guinness World Records as the oldest living land animal. Way to go, Jonathan! Wishing you many more healthy years ahead for you, buddy!