Camp Mystic To Reopen After Deadly Floods, Drawing Backlash From Grieving Parents

Following a deadly flood in Texas this summer, Camp Mystic is set to reopen one location. However, it's drawn backlash from parents and families who have loved ones still missing.

Camp Mystic Cypress Lake will reopen, according to KHOU 11 News. The location was close to Camp Mystic Guadalupe, the site of severe flooding and death. 27 people died at the summer camp back in July. More than 100 people are still missing in the county from the flood. But the summer camp is reopening a location next summer.

"We are writing today to share some updates related to Camp and the next summer season. Thank you so much for your love, support and patience with us during this unprecedented time. We have prayed about next summer daily," a letter sent to families read. They plan to add a memorial "dedicated to the lives of the campers and counselors lost on July 4th.

"??We hope this space will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance of these beautiful girls. We continue to pray for the grieving families and all those who lost loved ones," it continued.

Camp Mystic Will Reopen

It also continued, "We are not only rebuilding cabins and trails, but also a place where laughter, friendship and spiritual growth will continue to flourish. We look forward to welcoming you back inside the green gates."

However, grieving families feel blindsided by the move and condemn reopening the camp.

Cici Steward, whose 8-year-old daughter Cile Steward is still missing, said, "The truth is, Camp Mystic failed our daughters."

"Recovery teams are still out there, scouring the river, risking and sacrificing so much to find her so we can finally lay her to rest. For their efforts, we are eternally grateful," Cici added. "Camp Mystic, however, has only added to our grief."

"For my family, these months have felt like an eternity. For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual," she also said. "Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter's body."

However, the camp plans to add new safety measures.

"Our planning and procedures will reflect the catastrophic 1,000-year weather event that occurred on July 4, including never having campers return to cabins that had floodwaters inside them," a rep wrote. "And, as at Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, our plans will comply with the requirements of the new camp safety legislation."