Camp Mystic Teen Counselors Forced To Write Names On Bodies Of Campers In Case They Died In Texas Floods

Two teen counselors at Camp Mystic said they prepared for the worse after devastating floods swept through the Texas based camp. The two revealed they wrote the names of campers on their bodies in case they all died in the flood.

Silvana Garza and Maria Paula were counselors at Camp Mystic. Flooding engulfed the camp, threatening the lives of the counselors and their campers.

"Us as counselors, we started to write our names on our skin, anywhere that was visible," Maria told NMas. "We did the same for the girls, wrote their names anywhere that was easy to see."

Floods Devastate Camp Mystic

At least 80 people are dead including 28 children. Sadly some of the campers died in the devastating floods, with others still missing. Silvana and Maria worked at a neighboring branch. They say that survivors were taken to their location. However, the two counselors were unsure if they would all be evacuated before the floods hit them too.

"At the time, we started to prepare our girls because we thought we were also going to be evacuated," Maria said. "We told them to pack a bag. To pack their favorite stuffed animal. We didn't know if we were going to be evacuated or not. We were just waiting."

The two counselors at Camp Mystic tried to put on a happy face for the girls. But it was a difficult experience.

"All of the girls started to go crazy, some were crying because they didn't want to leave," Silvana said. "Others wanted their parents. I really don't know how to explain it. It was something awful."

Meanwhile, a Camp Mystic teen had a similar thought after her cabin began to flood. Callie McAlary grabbed her name tag in case she drowned so authorities could identify her body.

"We went to bed thinking it was just a normal thunderstorm. One minute you see lightning strike and the next you hear 'water's coming up' and you have kids running just trying to get to other cabins, trying to get to safety," Callie recalled.

"I put on my name tag because I was scared that if water was coming out of other cabins that ours might be next, and I just put it on for safe keeping," she revealed. "In my head I was saying, 'If something does happen and I do get swept away, at least I'll have my name on my body.'"