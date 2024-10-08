Bullfighter Dubbed ‘World’s Worst Matador’ Is Gored By 3,000 Pound Bull

Andres Roca Rey is a 27-year-old Peruvian bullfighter, who has been called the "world's worst matador" after he was gored by a massive bull on video.

Notably, Roca Rey survived the incident in which the bull won the fight. Whenever a matador is injured during a bullfight, the story makes plenty of news. For Roca Rey, this incident was not the first in which a bull has gotten the better of him. Last year, Roca Rey was again captured on video, as he was slammed into barriers. According to the Sun, last year's bull was named Viruta, and weighed around 1,000 pounds. Aside from just slamming the matador into barriers, Viruta also launched Roca Rey into the air.

This time around, Roca Rey was again tossed into the air. Moreover, he was helplessly curled into a ball once he returned to the ground, while the bull continued its attack. Eventually, help arrived, and Roca Rey was saved from his beating. Apparently, this bull weighed a massive 3,000 pounds and easily ragdolled the matador around.

After his rescue, Roca Rey was rushed to receive emergency medical treatment via surgery for injuries to his gluteus.

Roca Rey's bullfighting career has spanned 8 years. From his earliest days as a matador, Roca Rey has been a viral sensation. In his first five bullfights, the matador was gored by the bull each time. Likewise, in 2017, a bull's horn left a 4-inch incision in the matador's left thigh.

Regardless of an insane catalog of injuries, Roca Rey refuses to give up the sport. He is described as the "Messi or Ronaldo of the bullfighting world" by critics. The matador can fill any bullring whenever he wants, and his fanbase grows with each of the fights.

Over the years Roca Rey has been left unconscious, missing teeth, and with broken bones after bullfights. Still, he remains steadfast in his commitment to his craft. This most recent video, like those before it, will only grow his legacy. And while he certainly has peers who have faced less hardship, Roca Rey seems to be the matador most well-known, albeit for continued misfortune.