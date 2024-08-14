Enraged Bull Escapes Slaughter House, Causes Havok On Interstate

On Monday morning, a bull escaped from Mathieu Farms in Massachusetts, before eventually being euthanized by the farm's owner.

Incredibly, body camera footage from a Raynham, Massachusetts police officer showed the "enraged bull" charge in the direction of the officer. According to USA Today, the 1,300 pound animal had escaped from the farm during its relocation to a slaughterhouse. It was determined that the bull was frightened, which led to the aggressive behavior.

In a report from the Raynham Police Department, the animal was said to have lept over a "six-foot-tall berm" during his escape. Moreover, the bull ran through several fences.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Once escaped, the massive creature ran onto Interstate 495. His presence on the highway caused a three-car acccident. Of those that wrecked, one person was taken to a hospital.

Eventually, the bull left the highway and entered into nearby Lake Nippenicket. The creature would eventually be spotted there by police and farm workers alike.

Escaped Bull Causes Havoc Before Being Euthanized

Things only got more interesting at the lake, as the bull would not go quietly. Raynham Police reported that the bull "quickly and aggressively" swam towards the officers upon identifying them. In response, an officer fired shots at the animal from his department-issued rifle.

As would be the case, the shots were not effective in stopping the bull's advances. Once the bull was out of the water, he charged toward the group gathered on shore. The charge prompted more shots from the officer's rifle. The creature was eventually struck in the leg by one of the shots, which put an end to his advances.

Finally, the farm owner used his legal hunting rifle to euthanize the disabled bull. It was a necessary end to an eventful morning.

In a statement, Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante commended the efforts of his officers. LaPlante made the point that they were successful in making sure a "bad situation didn't get worse." LaPlante continued that the officers had willingly put themselves in "harm's way" for the betterment of the community.

Luckily, the beast's escape caused as little harm as it did.