Boat Explodes Near Crowded Restaurant Killing 1 And Injuring Multiple

A boat explosion in a Florida marina left one man dead, and several others with severe burn injuries.

According to the Miami Herald, Broward County Sheriff's Fire Rescue arrived at Nautical Ventures Marina on Friday, around 4:30 PM. Reportedly, a boat had been dropped off at the marina to be worked on before the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Notably, the show opens October 30th, and runs through November 3rd.

Apparently, five workers had begun fueling the boat on Friday. During the fueling process, the boat somehow exploded. Upon the arrival of first responders, four individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One person did not survive the explosion, and was reported as deceased at the marina itself. Interestingly, investigators have not yet said if the five who were involved in the explosion were actually marina employees. Moreover, the names of the injured and deceased have yet to be released at all.

Boat Explodes In Marina Near A Popular Florida Restaurant

Nautical Ventures Marina sits on Ravenswood Road. Likewise, the marina is located near the popular Rustic Inn Crabhouse on Anglers Avenue. The explosion shook the restaurant to its core on Friday. According to Bryan Harrison, who was serving tables during the incident, everyone in the building heard a sudden and "massive boom" as the explosion took place. By the time everyone had ran outside of the Rustic Inn, the ambulances and fire trucks were already on scene. The first responders were also in the process of "toting people off" and toward medical help.

The explosion of the boat would have made for an unforgettable afternoon at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse. While questions regarding the circumstances that led to the explosion remain, one thing is certainly final. The explosion was a tragedy, and one that resulted in death.

The entire story is a bit of a reminder that life on boats is not all sunshine and rainbows. Earlier this year, a superyacht was destroyed in a storm off an Italian coast. The story seemed to dominate headlines for weeks, as those on board were particularly well connected individuals.