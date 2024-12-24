Boat Explodes In Marina Killing 1 And Injuring Multiple

Is Dexter Morgan at it again? Okay, probably not. But this certainly seems like the sort of thing to happen on a TV show. Dramatic cliffhanger with fire in the water. But in real life, there's no thrills, just sadness. A boat exploded at the Lauderdale Marina in Florida. The resulting inferno killed one and put five others in the hospital.

Three of those people have "traumatic" injuries, which sounds so gruesome I don't even want to know. Strangely enough, the entire thing ended up getting captured on an EarthCam at the dock. I can only imagine what anyone tuning in might have thought in the moment. The boat exploded at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec, 23.

The fire jumped from one vessel to another. As you can imagine, police have a lot to sort through when figuring out exactly what happened.

"We do believe the boat was at the fuel docks near the fuel pumps. We're still determining whether it was actively fueling, that is unknown," FLFR Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Pingol said, reported CBS News.

FLFR extinguishing two fires after a boat exploded at the Lauderdale Marina. A total of six people injured. We transported five to area hospitals, three with traumatic injuries. The sixth was missing in the water and located by BSO after a lengthy search, deceased unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/Ctx677NHhS — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 24, 2024

Boat Explosion

Sadly, the Broward Sheriff's Office found this person dead. In addition to announcing the injured, the fire department also shared a video of the terrifying explosion.

They also said, "The cause of the fire is under investigation. FLFR is working with FLPD, FWC, BSO, and the U.S. Coast Guard." Meanwhile, witnesses described the chaotic aftermath.

"I felt the vibration through my body," said Nate Hill, who was on the scene. Meanwhile, Tamer Dimiati said, "The top half of the boat fly up probably ten feet and come right back down."

He also said a "guy on the boat" was "stumbling" and "bleeding from his mouth and arm."

It sounds like a pretty gnarly scene to be honest. Our thoughts are with the injured.