Teen Brothers Missing After Boating Accident While Duck Hunting

Authorities are searching for two teen brothers after they went missing while duck hunting in Northern California. The two suffered a boating accident when their kayak turned over.
In a release, the Butte County Sheriff's Office revealed that the two brothers have been missing since December 14.
"Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams are back out at the Thermalito Afterbay today, looking for two duck hunters, ages 17 and 19, who went missing over the weekend," the release stated.
Teen Brothers Missing
"On Saturday, December 14th, BCSO deputies, detectives, the BCSO Aviation and Marine Unit, and Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded out to the Afterbay after reports that one of two duck hunters had overturned on a kayak, and the other one swam into the water to try and help," the authorities added.
"We appreciate it, but at this time we are not requesting assistance from the public," the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote on Dec. 17. "We are receiving assistance today from several different law enforcement agencies from across Northern California. There are several boats out at the Afterbay searching today. We will provide an update as soon as it is available. Thank you."
They're also using sonar equipment to look for the teen brothers.
"We are running a lot of sonar equipment trying to narrow down anomalies that we can further inspect with underwater ROVs, which are unmanned underwater vehicles, as well as divers. The search that we are doing right now is a recovery," Sgt. Brian Evans, with the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Marine Unit, said, per the outlet.