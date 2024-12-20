Teen Brothers Missing After Boating Accident While Duck Hunting

Authorities are searching for two teen brothers after they went missing while duck hunting in Northern California. The two suffered a boating accident when their kayak turned over.

In a release, the Butte County Sheriff's Office revealed that the two brothers have been missing since December 14.

"Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams are back out at the Thermalito Afterbay today, looking for two duck hunters, ages 17 and 19, who went missing over the weekend," the release stated.

Authorities confirmed the two missing teen brothers as as 17-year-old Wesley Cornett and also 19-year-old Andruw Cornett. Rescue teams are combing the area for the boys. Several different teams came together to search for them. That includes the California Rescue Dog Association (CARDA), San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Yuba County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Marine Unit and Dive Team members, Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, California Department of Fish and Wild Life and CAL FIRE.

Teen Brothers Missing

"On Saturday, December 14th, BCSO deputies, detectives, the BCSO Aviation and Marine Unit, and Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded out to the Afterbay after reports that one of two duck hunters had overturned on a kayak, and the other one swam into the water to try and help," the authorities added.

Authorities also added, "Both are currently missing. We continue to diligently search." Despite the search, authorities are not looking for assistance from the public to look for the boys.

"We appreciate it, but at this time we are not requesting assistance from the public," the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote on Dec. 17. "We are receiving assistance today from several different law enforcement agencies from across Northern California. There are several boats out at the Afterbay searching today. We will provide an update as soon as it is available. Thank you."

They're also using sonar equipment to look for the teen brothers.

"We are running a lot of sonar equipment trying to narrow down anomalies that we can further inspect with underwater ROVs, which are unmanned underwater vehicles, as well as divers. The search that we are doing right now is a recovery," Sgt. Brian Evans, with the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Marine Unit, said, per the outlet.