Bird Flu Kills Multiple Animals At Arizona Zoo: What They Plan To Do About It

The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield, Arizona is having some serious health issues with many of their animals. I am not just talking the seasonal sniffles here. Six of their animals have tested positive for avian flu, also known as the bird flu. Not only have they tested positive for this illness, but the bird flu has killed multiple animals at the zoo as well.

Bird Flu Kills Multiple Animals At Arizona Zoo

PEOPLE Magazine shared the six animals that tested positive were, "A mountain lion, a cheetah, a kookaburra, a swamphen, a white tiger and an Andean goose." All but the tiger have died from the virus. The white tiger is currently being treated and is showing signs of recovery. Although some people believe that losing five animals is a lot, the zoo is thankful that it was only five. In a press release, released by Maricopa County, they said the following: "While we are deeply saddened to report the loss of a few cherished animals, we are grateful that the impact was limited thanks to our swift response, robust biosecurity protocols, and the invaluable support of Maricopa County Department of Public Health and state and federal agencies."

In order to maintain the virus and keep it from spreading further, the zoo has implemented various safety measures. After all, this bird flu has killed multiple animals, they don't want it killing any more. Zoo staff are now disinfecting enclosures and restricting access to areas that have been affected by the virus. Additionally, they are quarantining all exposed animals. Furthermore, the zoo has temporarily suspended visitors' activities that involve direct contact with the animals. Although Kristy Hayden, president of Wildlife World Zoo, implemented precautions as soon as she heard of other cases in the area, it didn't fully stop the spread. The bird flu still managed to infect multiple animals at her zoo.

However, with over 6,000 animals at the zoo, having only six infected is relatively good numbers.

Risk To Humans?

Besides caring for the animals, Hayden also wants to ensure the safety of her workers and the general public. PEOPLE shared that "Hayden reported that 25 employees were exposed to the infected animals." Those employees are now being closely monitored. So far, none of the exposed employees have tested positive. Similarly, while the bird flu has affected multiple animals, no people in Maricopa County have been infected. However, that is not to say that people cannot contract this virus. Two people in Pinal County have tested positive for the avian flu. Luckily, both have since recovered.

Additionally, it was revealed that all those who contracted the virus did so because of their close contact with infected animals. While some people have gotten sick, experts argue that "The general risk to the population remains low."