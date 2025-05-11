Bindi Irwin, Late Crocodile Hunter's Daughter, Rushed To The Hospital For Health Emergency

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, rushed to the hospital due to a health emergency. Her brother, Robert Irwin, confirmed that his sister was at the ER.

Bindi missed out on the family's annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas. Her brother confirmed that she had to undergo emergency surgery after her appendix burst.

"She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert told People. "She's just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important — it really is."

He also added, "Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it's really important to prioritize getting help."

Irwin's health scare comes after she previously revealed she had endometriosis a few years ago. According to her brother, she planned to attend the gala despite the appendicitis. But the surgeon forbade it.

Bindi Irwin Rushed To Hospital

"She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I'm just going to tough it out, I'm going to go for it,' " Robert said. "But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing's gotta come out.' Health has to come first."

He also added, "She's very sad. She's devastated that she and Mom can't be here, but I know she'll make a speedy recovery."

Previously, Bindi opened up about her health woes. She said that she struggled with endometriosis privately. She said that it took her a long time to get help.

"I went for 10 years undiagnosed because doctors really didn't know enough, they diagnosed me with a million other things, like IBS, or hormones or 'It's just part of being a woman,' " she shared. "The symptoms continued to snowball, and it took me such a long time to find help and it's a story that so many women and girls know all too well."

Bindi said, "I'm so grateful to be on the other side of surgery. There's no cure for endometriosis, but if you're able to get surgery you have a better shot at life. Maybe in five of 10 years, I'll have to get another surgery, but for now, it's all gone, which I'm very grateful for."