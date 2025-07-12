10 Best Ways To Stay Safe During A Severe Thunderstorm

With warm summer nights rolling in, thunderstorms are becoming a common occurrence. While the occasional thunderstorm is no big deal and can even be peaceful, severe thunderstorms are a different story. While all thunderstorms have the signature lightning and thunder, severe thunderstorms also present specific criteria for wind speed, hail size, or even the presence of a tornado. They can cause a lot of damage and can even be deadly at times. Here are 10 of the best ways to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm.

1. Seek Shelter

Whether it is a regular thunderstorm or a severe thunderstorm, you don't want to be caught outside in it. Lightning can easily kill you, and cold, heavy rain does you no favors either. So, if you are caught outdoors during a storm, you need to get inside a sturdy building as soon as possible. American Red Cross shares that "A sturdy building is a structure with walls and a foundation." Once inside this structure, you should go to the lowest level and stay away from windows, in case severe winds lead to a tornado.

2. Sign Up For Emergency Alerts

The American Red Cross also suggests another way to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm is to sign up for emergency alerts. This allows you to be aware of any current updates regarding the storm and the areas it will affect. Have these alerts ready as you track weather changes on the weather channel. Knowing things ahead of time can help you better prepare.

3. Have Backup Batteries Ready To Go

Losing power during a storm is not atypical. This is especially true during a severe thunderstorm. Having a backup generator, battery, or way to charge cellphones and emergency devices is one of the best ways to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm. That way, you can call for assistance if needed.

4. Get Certified In Emergency Skills

CPR and First Aid are the skills everyone should know but hope never to use. While they are not often necessary in day-to-day life, they can make the difference between life and death in certain situations. It will bring peace of mind knowing you have life-saving skills in case of an emergency.

5. Trim Trees

One of the best ways to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm is to prepare ahead of time. One way you can do that is by trimming or removing trees that are too close to the house. Trees that are too close can fall on or damage your property. Handing that beforehand seriously mitigates your risk.

6. Prepare Your Home

In addition to trimming trees, there are also ways that you can prepare your home for a thunderstorm. Secure outdoor objects that would be unsafe to bring indoors, such as propane tanks. Also, keep your gutters and drains clear and free of debris. Finally, if your home is prone to flooding, consider installing a sump pump.

7. Create A Communication Plan

Most people do not act well under pressure. However, having a clear plan ahead of time can help dramatically. Weather.gov suggests creating a communications plan with your loved ones, so everyone knows the protocol when severe weather strikes. In your plan, agree on an emergency meeting place and all related information. Meeting places should be a safe room, such as a basement or storm cellar.

8. Stay Away From Windows

As previously stated, severe thunderstorms can cause strong winds. Not only can winds cause debris, but they can also contribute to tornadoes. In both of those situations, staying clear of windows is your best bet. So while it may be enjoyable to watch the storm, one of the best ways to stay safe during a severe thunderstorm is to stay away from windows.

9. Practice Your Plan

Practice makes perfect, and that includes this situation. After forming your emergency plan, it is best that you and your family practice the routine occasionally. The same way children practice fire drills in school, to help you all feel comfortable with the potential necessary course of action.

10. Help Your Neighbor

Do unto others as you wish them to do unto you. If you see a neighbor who needs help before the storm, help them secure their house or call a loved one. Similarly, after the storm has passed, see if you can help too. Assist in assessing damage, help provide first aid if you are trained, or help call for help for anyone who is injured.