Beluga Whale Attempts To Attack Aquarium Workers In Terrifying Footage

What started as a peaceful day at the aquarium quickly turned into a horror show. Onlookers and aquarium guests screamed in panic as a beluga whale attempted to attack aquarium workers while they were in the tank.

As more and more reports of animals in captivity attacking humans come out, I am hopeful that we will learn our lesson. Perhaps keeping wild animals in cages is not the best for them, or for us. Viral footage of the moment was captured and shared online. The video clearly shows the beluga whale in distress as it aims to attack the aquarium workers in the tank with it. First, it goes after the female aquarium worker, diving towards her legs. Luckily for her, the whale narrowly misses biting into her legs. When it was unsuccessful, the whale then turned its attention on the male diver, who also happened to be one of the cameramen.

The beluga whale surged towards him as it attempted to attack his legs as well. The animal was somewhat more successful when it came to its second attack. It appeared to successfully latch onto the male diver's flippers. Fortunately, both divers were able to exit the tank without injury. While that is good news, it did not undo the horror that the aquarium guests had to watch unfold. During the video, you can hear their screams of panic in the background.

People Are Taking A Stand

Based on the comments under the video, no one seems particularly surprised that this incident occurred. After all, this beluga whale trying to attack aquarium workers is not the first incident of its kind. There have been numerous instances where aquarium animals have acted aggressively towards humans. Whether it is fellow beluga whales during an underwater photoshoot, orcas in captivity, or even an octopus in a touch tank. The message remains clear: wild animals and captivity do not mix. People online are more remorseful for the beluga whale than for the individuals being attacked.

"Well, what do you expect? They are not meant for captivation STOP placing them in aquariums !!!! When will humans learn ??????????? So cruel ... I would never go to any of these places or zoos or circus ..... selfish money grabbing humans."

"And it should have bit your leg off."

"Not distressing at all, it is a whale kept in captivity. I would be mad too."