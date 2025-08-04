A Mom Shares The Terrifying Moment Her Son Was Attacked By A Creature In The Aquarium's 'Touch Tank'

As an aquarium-lover myself, I can tell you that there is nothing more exciting than the touch tank. Being able to get up close and personal with these sea creatures is a rare treat. After all, it is not like most of us get the chance to interact with them in the wild. Even if you are lucky enough to see these creatures in the wild, you should never touch them. So, this is a rare opportunity. However, I think one mom might have some other choice words for it after she and her son endured a terrifying encounter. Recently, her son was attacked by a creature in the aquarium's touch tank, and now she is infuriated.

The Boy And The Octopus: A Backstory

@britneytaryn My son has visited the same octopus every week for 3 years. She always loved him until today, when she tried to pull him into the tank. It took 3 aquarium employees to get her off. Was it affection? Recognition? Or something more dangerous? We thought it was a sweet animal bond? until it left bruises. And when we walked back later, she changed color the second she saw him. ? Watch til the end. ? Tell me: Was this love or a warning sign? ? Octopus experts, weigh in. #Octopus #AquariumStory #AnimalBondGoneWrong #OctopusBehavior #SeaLife #AnimalInstinct #MarineBiology #ParentingTikTok ? original sound - Britney Taryn

The NY Post shares the story of how Britney Taryn took her 6-year-old son, Leo, to the aquarium. According to the news outlet, the duo were frequent visitors to the San Antonio Aquarium. However, after their most recent experience, their membership status might change. During their most recent visit, Leo was attacked by a creature in the aquarium's touch tank. Which creature decided to give him the fright of his life? None other than the giant Pacific octopus.

Ms. Taryn shares that she and her son were frequent visitors to this aquarium, and that her son had a love of all sea creatures. However, his love for octopuses was unmatched. Therefore, when they discovered that the aquarium had placed an octopus in the touch tank, Leo was thrilled. They visited the octopus several times over the next several years and never had any issues. In one of her TikTok videos, she claimed that she and her son would visit and interact with this creature several times a month.

Therefore, they were no stranger to the sea creature or the rules surrounding the touch tank. However, their summer was filled with other activities, so they didn't get a chance to see the octopus for quite some time. Naturally, when they returned, all Leo wanted to do was see his favorite sea creature. Both Leo and his mother were surprised to see that the octopus had grown substantially in size. However, that did not deter him from wanting to interact with his favorite creature.

Boy Attacked By A Creature In The Aquarium's 'Touch Tank'

Like most of the encounters with the animal, Leo remained calm and walked over to the touch tank. He placed his arm over the glass and began to gently touch the octopus. However, this encounter quickly proved to be different than the last. The octopus latched onto Leo's arm, but it refused to let go. Taryn admitted that her son remained calm throughout the entirety of the encounter, but that it was terrifying to witness. As her 6-year-old son began to step back from the glass, the octopus began to come with him.

Eventually, after yelling for help, an employee came to assist with the situation. In the end, it took three employees and several ice packs to remove the animal from Leo's arm. The child was left with suction-like bruising on his arm. The mother took to the internet to share the experience, however, she did not appear vindictive. Instead, she was simply seeking answers to understand the situation better. She mentioned she had noticed the octopus changing colors, and commented on its age. She wanted marine biologists to weigh in so that she could ensure that both the animal and future children visiting the establishment would be kept safe.

While her video seemed peaceful and had the right intentions, it appears it struck a chord with the San Antonio Aquarium, and now endless online drama has ensued over the boy who was attacked by the sea creature.

Online Video Sparks Drama Between Boy Who Was Attacked In Aquarium

The aquarium decided to first respond with a video of their own. However, I don't think it had the intended effect. The video showed an employee interacting with the same octopus. The video appeared to be an educational video where the employee was explaining the different parts of an animal. She did mention that the octopus has a venomous beak. She even stated. "If she [meaning the octopus] wanted to, she could totally bite me." However, she then says, "But she's not trying to do that. I am getting a bunch of octopus kisses right now."

In the video, she also addressed comments that had been left on Taryn's video. Comments regarding the size of the tank, the coloring of the octopus, and the octopus's age. Additionally, when the octopus latched onto her arm, she claimed it was normal, "playful," and "curious" behavior. The video clearly demonstrates that this full-grown woman is having difficulty removing the octopus from her arm. However, she continues to play it off in a calm and cool manner.

As she begins to disentangle herself from the sea creature, she states, "I know you love me, but you just can't, you can't come with me. I'm sorry." Then, when she finally removes her arm from the octopus, she looks at it exhausted and laughs, "That's some tough love." While the tone of the video was humorous, it is easy to see why it did not make Leo's mother feel any better. After all, if this grown woman had difficulty removing the creature from herself, how could they expect a 6-year-old to do so safely. While the animal was clearly not trying to harm, latching on and not letting go can still be dangerous.

Drama Continues In The Form Of Journalism

As if that video wasn't enough, the aquarium then took another step, under the guise of journalism. I will be honest, this part of the online drama surprised me a bit. According to Leo's mother, the aquarium released outdated photos of her and her child and falsified information to make the situation appear like negligence on her part. In a TikTok video, Taryn shared snippets from the article released by KSAT12. According to that article, they claimed that Taryn "leaned her child over the exhibit barrier, allowing him to reach into the habitat without staff supervision."

However, Taryn produced evidence in the form of photos that claimed those photos in the article were not from the day of the attack. Additionally, she claims to have received information and evidence from whistleblowers of past employees of the aquarium, showing how the animals are not receiving the proper care. The entire issue is disheartening because it appeared that the whole point of Taryn's initial video was to protect the octopus and children at the aquarium. She just wanted to ensure that anyone using the aquarium's touch tank would be kept safe.

However, now it is turning into an online battle of he-said, she-said, and the actual message is being lost. Hopefully, the truth will prevail, and her son, the octopus, and all children and animals at the aquarium will receive the best care and safest experiences for all.