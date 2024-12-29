Beloved Pastor Mauled To Death By Shark While Spearfishing

A beloved pastor is dead after a spearfishing trip turned deadly. A shark attacked and mauled the youth pastor while he was in the water, fishing with friends and family.

The incident happened off Humpy Island in the Keppel Bay Islands National Park in Australia. Tragedy struck on Saturday with a shark fatally mauled 40-year-old Luke Walford. Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found Walford with severe neck wounds from the attack, according to Daily Mail.

They were unable to revive him at the scene. Walford had worked for the Cathedral of Praise and Heights College in Rockhampton as a children's and youth pastor. He was a beloved member of the town, being awarded Rockhampton's Young Citizen of the Year in 2010. Following his passing from the shark mauling, Walford's colleagues and family mourned the death of the youth pastor.

Youth Pastor Attacked By Shark

He had worked with children at schools as well as volunteered at the Salvation Army. One of his friends wrote, "A really gentle soul, you won't meet one person that would have anything negative to say about him." Meanwhile, The Cathedral of Praise wrote, "God honoring man whose enthusiasm and energy to serve the body is infectious."

"He has a genuine love for children and young people and desires to help them grow in all that God has created them to be," it continued.

Walford was a huge fan of spearfishing. He frequented the passion with his late father, who passed a few years ago. Sadly, that passion ended up costing him his life. There's no clue what happened to the shark that attacked and mauled the youth pastor. Most likely, it swam back out into the waters to terrorize another day.

It's just the recent shark attack that has happened this year. It's always best to practice as much safety as you can in the water. But sometimes, it's just your time. The community is in mourning over the loss of a bright soul. He's gone far too soon and in such a violent manner. But instead of focusing on the pastor's death, we can remember the life and legacy that he left behind.