Beloved Chicken, Named Betty White, Tossed Into Alligator Pen In Shockingly Cruel Act

An Australian man faces serious charges after tossing a beloved chicken into an alligator pen, in effort to feed the reptile.

According to the NY Post, the chicken in question was called "Betty White." The chicken was a fan favorite at Oakvale Farm and Fauna World, where it lived. Oakvale Farm is located at Salt Ash, in New South Wales. The man - named Peter Smith - who tossed the chicken into the alligator's enclosure was from Hunterview, in New South Wales.

Notably, Smith is 58 years old, and an otherwise seemingly upstanding individual. Smith's attorney in the matter is Bryan Wrench. Wrench, in his defense of Smith, was quick to point out that Smith was a grandfather and had no criminal record. Moreover, Wrench argued that Smith's feeding of Betty White had little to do with harming the chicken, and was more built on a desire to feed the alligator. Wrench wrapped his defense. by calling the ordeal a "very unusual matter." Likewise, he tossed the old adage "never smile at a crocodile" in there somewhere, which did not go over well.

Wrench's defense received some significant pushback from Magistrate Kiralee Perry. Magistrate Perry told Wrench that the allegations are quite serious, regardless of an effort to make light of them. Moreover, Perry mentioned that the maximum penalty for aggravated animal cruelty in New South Wales is two years of imprisonment and a fine of $24,084. Smith plead guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on November 2oth.

The victim in the crime - Betty White - was beloved by staff members at Oakvale Farm. The chicken had been raised in the enclosure, and was known to walk up to visitors without hesitation when offered feed pellets. Such a trusting nature made Betty White an easy target for Smith's efforts to feed an alligator.

Importantly, Betty White also played an important role in the animal sanctuary's endangered species breeding program. The chicken acted as a surrogate for chicks of other species enrolled in the program.

All eyes are set on November 20th, as Smith will face the consequence of his thoughtless actions.