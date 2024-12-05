Beloved California Park Ranger Killed By Her Former Co-Worker In Grisly Murder-Suicide

A beloved California park ranger is dead in what appears to be a grisly murder-suicide. The California parks system has been rocked by the devastating crime, which happened a day before Thanksgiving.

Authorities found the California park ranger inside her mountain home in Santa Rosa. They found the body of Katranne 'Kat' Pringle. Authorities also found the remains of her former co-worker Keith Gray as well. Both were found in the bathroom along with a handgun. It appears that they each died from a gunshot wound.

Pringle's fellow park rangers became worried when she didn't show up for work. It was characteristically unlike the park ranger, who seemed to love her job. The sheriff's department performed a welfare check when they found the grisly crime. The front door was unlocked, and the lights were on. Following an investigation, authorities determined Gray had shot and killed Pringle.

He then turned the gun on himself following the crime. Authorities are also still determining exactly what caused the crime. A motive for the grisly murder escapes them. It is unknown if Pringle and Gray had perhaps been in a relationship at one point. However, the two worked together in the past. Gray served as a park ranger with Sonoma County Regional Parks from 2018 to January 2023. But it appears that he was on a "sabbatical" when the crime occurred.

Park Ranger Dies

The park mourned the loss of Pringle, who also worked as an EMT and defensive tactics instructed as well. She started working in the parks in 2017 before earning her park ranger status in 2018.

"Kat was a dedicated and knowledgeable ranger who brought passion and warmth to everything she did," they wrote in a statement on Facebook. "We will remember her for her absolute professionalism and commitment to serving her parks, her community and her co-workers."

They continued, "Fearless yet compassionate and fun yet focused, Kat was well-liked by all and a role model for many, especially younger team members who emulated her dependability and attention to detail. At 38, her life and career were cut far too short, but she leaves a legacy of service and care that will not be forgotten at Sonoma County Regional Parks."

Meanwhile, the park ranger's family launched a GoFundMe, writing, "It is with deep sadness and heartbreak that we share the news of the sudden passing of Katranne Pringle. Her unexpected passing has left her family and community devastated."