10 Bearded Dragon Facts That Will Shock You

I think bearded dragons are some of the coolest animals ever. They are so cute, and I have always wanted one as a pet. However, while they look fantastic, I realized I didn't know much about them. After doing some digging, I found these 10 awesome bearded dragon facts that are sure to shock you as much as they surprised me.

1. Bearded Dragons Can Regrow Their Teeth

While regrowing teeth is a quality that is shared by many reptiles, bearded dragons are a bit unique. Treehugger shares that they have "both polyphyodont and monophyodont teeth, even on the same jawline." Similar to sharks, they regrow their polyphyodont teeth over time, whereas if they lose their monophyodont teeth, they are gone for good.

2. They Are Legally Bound To Their Homeland

Another interesting fact about bearded dragons is that they are legally bound to their homeland — Australia. Although the export of all its wildlife has been prohibited since the 60s, bearded dragons were smuggled out of the country for breeding. Now, domestic versions of this animal are owned all over the world despite this prohibition.

3. Bearded Dragons Communicate Through Their Beards

I am sure this is one of those bearded dragon facts you could have guessed, given their name. Bearded dragons use their beards to communicate. When threatened, they puff out their beards to make them appear larger. Also, when socializing, their beard can change color. Additionally, they can communicate through hissing and head bobbing, and even an arm wave.

4. They Change Color To Keep Cool

While most people know that chameleons change color, few know that bearded dragons can as well. Besides changing the color of their beard to communicate, bearded dragons also change color to regulate their body temperature. World Animal Protection US shares, "When they need to heat up, they darken to increase solar absorption. When they need to cool down, their color lightens."

5. Bearded Dragons Collect Water On Their Heads For Later

Next on our list of bearded dragon facts, we have this humorous tidbit of information. Bearded dragons come from desert-like environments, which means they have limited access to water. To try to store up on rain, bearded dragons will catch and store rainwater on their heads. Then, they will stand on their hind legs with their heads sloping downwards. Then they will lap up the water as it streams down their face.

6. They Can Change Their Sex Based On Temperature

Seems like temperature doesn't only affect their coloring, but also their sex as well. That's right, scientists recently discovered that the temperature can change the sex of these animals. While this seems cool, it also leaves them open to the effects of climate change. World Animal Protection US warns that a hotter planet "could result in an all-female bearded dragon population, which would ultimately lead to their extinction."

7. Bearded Dragons Can Sleep Standing Up

Photos of bearded dragons sleeping in awkward positions have graced the internet for years, and honestly, they are so cute. However, it is not only in domesticated environments that these little guys can be found propped up against things, sleeping in awkward poses. In the wild, they are often found sleeping vertically against trees.

8. They Can Run At Human Speed

This is one of those bearded dragon facts that I found difficult to believe, but it is true. Treehugger shares that A bearded dragon's top speed is "believed to be 9 mph." That compares with human running speeds easily. While it can reach these speeds, it often doesn't need to. Instead, it leads a mostly sedentary lifestyle. However, when it does need to run, it will stand on its rear legs and run like a human; it is an interesting sight to see for sure.

9. The Bearded Dragon Pees Powder

This has to be one of the most interesting bearded dragon facts, in my opinion. When thinking of urine, I always imagine a liquid. However, with the bearded dragon, that is not the case. Instead, Treehugger shares that this reptile "releases uric acid in the form of a white powder or chalky paste." Scientists argue that the animal evolved this way as a means to retain water in their hot and dry environment.

10. Female Bearded Dragons Can Store Sperm For Later

Ending off our list of beard dragon facts strong with this interesting fact. Female bearded dragons have an unusual ability in the animal kingdom. They are able to store sperm in their reproductive tracts. That way, they can fertilize the eggs themselves as long as they use that sperm during the same breeding period. Fascinating, isn't it?