Avoid Making A Crucial Mistake When Carving A Pumpkin

Did you know that there was a right and a wrong way to carve a pumpkin? With Halloween season quickly approaching, you want to make sure you have your pumpkin carving skills up to snuff. When carving your pumpkin this year, be sure to avoid making this crucial mistake.

Avoid This Crucial Mistake When Carving Pumpkins This Year

The Food Network shares a variety of tips for making this year's pumpkin carving the best it can be. However one mistake stands out among the rest. That is because it is one of the most common misconceptions surrounding pumpkin carving.

When cutting your pumpkin, remove the bottom not the top. The majority of people make this crucial mistake when carving a pumpkin because it is often the opposite of what we are shown. In TV shows and movies pumpkin carving is often depicted with someone cutting a circle around the stem, removing the top of the pumpkin and going from there.

After the seeds and innards of the pumpkin are removed you carve it place a candle in and go. However this method does not account for two potential difficulties. First, you need to squeeze your hand through the hole to place the candle within the pumpkin and then you need to maneuver the lighter around it. Second, the candle sometimes doesn't rest well within the pumpkin because of it's uneven interior.

The Solution

So, the solution to avoiding this crucial mistake is to cut the hole in the bottom of the pumpkin instead. The Food Network suggests using a "tall bowl to steady the pumpkin while you do it." Now the candle can rest on the even ground and you can light the candle easily. Then, you just place the pumpkin over top of the candle wherever you placed it.

Furthermore, if you are worried about the flame in general you could opt to use a fake candle or fairy lights instead. If you are a beginner at pumpkin carving try simple designs, like a face or a bat. Additionally you could opt to decorate your pumpkin instead of carving it.