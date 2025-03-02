At Least 37 People Dead After Two Buses Crash Head-On Into Each Other

A tragic bus accident has killed at least 37 people and injured dozens of others. Two buses crashed into each other in a head-on collision that left many dead.

The devastating crash is only the latest bus collision to happen in recent weeks. It seems that there have been several collisions involving buses in Central and South American countries. Often, these crashes prove deadly, with mass casualties. The most recent crash happened in Bolivia, on a route between the cities of Uyuni and Colchani.

One of the buses swerved into an oncoming lane. It smashed head-on into another bus traveling in the other lane. The resulting crash killed 37 people, according to a spokesman for the Departmental Police Command of Potosi. Meanwhile, first responders ended up transporting 39 people to the hospital for treatment.

Buses Crash Into Each Other, Killing Many People

Authorities are working to identify the victims of the buses. One of the buses had rolled onto its side during the crash. Authorities have sectioned off the scene of the crash and have begun removing the bodies.

Authorities believe that speeding played a role in the crash. The crash involving the two buses comes just days after a similar crash in Thailand. A tour bus crashed, killing 18 people due to brake failure. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a statement on Facebook, "I'd like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured."

"I have instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate such incidents, and if there is any violation of vehicles that do not exceed the standard or negligent access of vehicles, I request legal proceedings to continue," he added. Then, earlier this month, at least 28 people died after a bus went off a cliff in Bolivia.

Again, speeding and winding roads likely played a factor in this crash. "They are still recovering the bodies, while investigations are carried out," said Colonel Limbert Choque. I guess it's true that you never know when an accident is going to occur. Bus accidents like these are tragic occurrences that kill many.