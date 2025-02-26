At Least 18 Dead And Multiple Injured After Tour Bus Rolls Over Into Ditch Due To Brake Failure

What is going on with buses and planes these days? It seems like every day I'm writing about either a near miss in the skies or some highway tragedy. Another bus crash has killed multiple people and injured even more. This time, the incident involved a tour bus in Thailand. The vehicle ended up crashing down a hill into a ditch, killing 18 and injuring 31.

Considering there was 49 people on board, no one escaped unscathed from the incident. It overturned on a highway section in Prachinburi province, according to Reuters. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday. Authorities and first responders found 17 people dead at the scene. Another person later died at the Na Di Hospital and Kabin Buri Hospital.

The injured were transported to the hospital. Col. Sophon Phramaneehe said, per Reuters, "It was a downhill road and the brakes failed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned."

Bus Crash Kills Many

Three buses in total set off on a study trip to Rayong from Bueng Kan. Unfortunately, one of these buses was the one that crashed. Tambon Porn Charoen Municipality mayor, Phairat Wutthisarn, said that he was "deeply shaken" by the crash. Meanwhile, a passenger reflected on being involved in the crash.

He said that he was sleeping at the time. The crash actually woke up the passenger in the most violent of ways. The passenger said, "Many people in the vehicle [were] thrown in different directions." .

Authorities have placed the blame for the crash on the bus driver. They've charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury. He allegedly said, "He had stopped for a rest in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Thong Chai district but had failed to stop at the required rest area on Khao Thone Mountain."

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a statement on Facebook, "I'd like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured."

"I have instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate such incidents and if there is any violation of vehicles that do not exceed the standard or negligent access of vehicles, I request legal proceedings to continue," he added.