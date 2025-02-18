Bus Crashes Off 2,625 Foot Ravine, Killing At Least 28 People

A bus has crashed plummeting off a nearly 2,625-foot ravine to certain doom. The vehicle was traveling on a mountain-side road in Bolivia. Sadly, the trip didn't go according to plan. The bus plunged down a ravine near Yocalla, causing a devastating crash.

According to BBC News, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to plummet. "They are still recovering the bodies, while investigations are carried out," said Colonel Limbert Choque.

The initial reports differ in exactly how many people died in the initial crash. Initially, local authorities said that 31 people died in the crash. However, reports have since confirmed that 28 people died in the bus plunge. But it's worth noting that police are still searching the area and clearing the vehicle.

Bus Crashes Off Ravine

So it's possible that the number of fatalities may be updated to include more. Beyond the deaths, several were also injured as well. That includes 14 people including four children. First responders transported the injured to the Daniel Bracamonte Hospital in the city of Potosí, Unitel. The current status of the injured is unknown at this time.

However, officials reported that two people are in intensive care after suffering critical injuries. So what exactly caused the devastating crash? Well, Police Colonel Victor Benavides is considering the driver at fault. They believe that the driver may have been speeding. High speeds may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle on the winding road.

Additionally, Benavides says that the route was "full of twists and turns." As anyone who's ever gone go-karting knows, high speed and twisty turns don't make for a good combination. It's easy to see then why the bus ended up plummeting down a ravine.

It's one of the most serious accidents to come out of Bolivia so far this year. But it's far from the only bus crash in South America. It's just the latest vehicle crash like it to happen in the past week. Sadly it would appear that accidents of this type are becoming commonalities.