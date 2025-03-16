At Least 33 People Die In Devastating Tornado Outbreak In Southeast And Midwest

A devastating storm system struck across the Midwest and Southeast over the weekend, spawning a tornado outbreak. At least 33 people have died in the devastating storms.
That death toll has rose steadily as the storms moved across the country, starting on Friday and extending into Sunday. In addition to the fatalities, hundreds of thousands are without power. The tornado outbreak left devastation in its wake, destroying homes and businesses alike.
In Missouri, 12 people died after the storm caused a tornado outbreak as well as hail and thunderstorms. Communities have been left picking up the pieces.
"Homes and businesses have been destroyed, entire communities are without power and the road to recovery will not be easy," Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement.
Tornado Outbreak Across Country
"It's the worst I've ever seen," said Sgt. Cindy Barkley of Texas's department of public safety. "We couldn't tell that they were all together until the dust kind of settled."
Meanwhile, South Carolina braced for its own impact by the storms on Saturday night.
"This evening, make sure your phones are charged and not silenced so you receive emergency weather alerts," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster warned on X. "Dangerous storms may move into SC after bedtime. Be prepared to take action and seek shelter if directed to do so."
In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed the National Guard to assist in providing aid to those who need it.
"Our goal is to help and aid the local folks on the ground and take care of people. We'll worry about the paperwork later," Sanders said on X. She also wrote, "I'm en route to Northeast Arkansas and just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump. He said to tell the people of Arkansas he loves them and he and his administration are here to help with whatever we need following last night's tornadoes."