At Least 33 People Die In Devastating Tornado Outbreak In Southeast And Midwest

A devastating storm system struck across the Midwest and Southeast over the weekend, spawning a tornado outbreak. At least 33 people have died in the devastating storms.

That death toll has rose steadily as the storms moved across the country, starting on Friday and extending into Sunday. In addition to the fatalities, hundreds of thousands are without power. The tornado outbreak left devastation in its wake, destroying homes and businesses alike.

In Missouri, 12 people died after the storm caused a tornado outbreak as well as hail and thunderstorms. Communities have been left picking up the pieces.

"Homes and businesses have been destroyed, entire communities are without power and the road to recovery will not be easy," Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement.

Tornado Outbreak Across Country

He continued, "But in every place I visited, I saw the best of Missouri - neighbors clearing debris, emergency responders working nonstop, and utility crews from across the region coming together to restore power. Shelters have opened their doors, and people are stepping up to help however they can. The 'Show-Me' spirit is alive and strong in the face of this disaster."

Meanwhile, eight people died in Kansas from a dust storm. The weather caused a massive car pileup on Friday afternoon. Three people died in Texas from car accidents due to the weather as well. Responding to the accident proved to be more difficult due to zero visibility.