San Francisco Residents Shocked After City Receives First-Ever Tornado Warning

It was a good time to be in California. San Francisco residents were in for a terrifying shock after meteorologists declared the first-ever tornado warning for the city.

A devastating storm with strong winds caused property damage, slung cars, and also injured several people. But the most terrifying moment came when 1 million people got a tornado warning alert, telling them to take shelter. That warning also affected the neighboring San Mateo County as well.

There was indeed reports of a tornado in San Francisco today. It reportedly tore up Scotts Valley. Technically, according to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Paul Heggen it was the first tornado warning for the city. But it wasn't the first ever tornado to hit the Bay area. Still, it was a very terrifying and scary experience for many.

"The radar scan at 5:52am clearly shows a "hook echo" offshore — that's the signature we look for to identify a developing tornado. This feature was embedded within a broad area of very heavy rain, but it still stands out," Heggen explained.

According to local reports, several people reported minor injuries. The strong winds also caused cars to flip and drivers to struggle to stay on the road. The winds downed trees and tore through a Target parking lot in one viral video. Stong wind gusts downed power lines, sending 221,000 people without power.

Tornado Warning In California