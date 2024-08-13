Massive Earthquake Hits California, Felt All The Way In San Diego

An earthquake rattled across southern California on Monday afternoon, including the Los Angeles.

According to the LA Times, the magnitude 4.4 earthquake was centered in el Sereno, roughly 2 miles from South Pasadena. While much of southern California felt the effects of the earthquake, no major damages were initially reported.

In Pasadena City Hall, a water pipe did burst as a result of the earthquake. Moreover, elevators within the building began malfunctioning after the quake, leaving one employee stuck inside for approximately 20 minutes. Likewise, an engineer was sent to the renowned Rose Bowl, as a precaution.

The earthquake struck around 12:20 PM PST. The quake's epicenter was identified roughly 1000 feet southwest of Huntington Drive and Collins Avenue. On the seventh floor of The Times' headquarters, located near Los Angeles International Airport, lights and televisions swayed.

Regardless of the widespread reports of effects being felt from the earthquake, Los Angeles County Fire Department remained from that there was no immediate damage to be reported from the shake.

Earthquake Shakes Southern California on Monday Afternoon

According to seismologist Lucy Jones, the earthquake occurred on the same fault network that produced the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. While today's earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 4.4, the Whittier Narrows was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake.

Jones said that it was difficult to tell if today's earthquake was on the Puente Hills thrust fault, or rather, the Lower Elysian Park thrust fault. Jones also made that point that as only a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, today's incident would be difficult to associate with a particular fault. Importantly, Jones did make the point that today's quake did not occur on the Raymond fault, which is able to be clearly mapped.

Today's earthquake comes on the heels of last week's quake, which struck near Bakersfield. As a result of that quake, millions of California residents were alerted of the tremblor via an iPhone notification. Such a notification was also sent out today, via the region's earthquake early warning system.

Perhaps this shouldn't be shocking, but while today's quake was centered near the L.A. basin, it was still felt across Ventura and San Diego. Both towns sit far away from LA itself, demonstrating the power of even a 4.4 magnitude quake.