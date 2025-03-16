Two Missouri Men Trapped In Their Car As Tornado Hits In Wild Video

Two Missouri men are thanking their lucky stars that they managed to survive a tornado. The pair got caught in their car as the powerful wind storm whipped through their area on Friday evening.

Footage shows the two stopped at a QuikTrip gas station in Rolla. The two were seeking shelter while traveling, but they ended up trapped in their car when the tornado hit. "Oh my god. God**** tornado is hitting us. Woah!" one of the men, Richard Peters, yelled in the video. Meanwhile, the other man, Tad Peters, says, "Is this coming.... oh it's here!"

Tad latter shared the video on Facebook. He captioned the video, "A tornado just went over us in Rolla, Missouri at the Quick trip on I44 and knocked out power and caused damage to Loves across the road. What a great way to get back out on the road for NASA Powerlifting again."

The rain quickly picked up in the video. You can see debris flying all around the men as they continued to film.

"OH MY GOD! We are in a tornado," Tad shouted. Several EF2 tornadoes struck across the South on Friday. More devastation followed on Saturday night into Sunday as well.

Tornado Chaos

Fortunately, despite the crazy video, the two men weren't hurt or killed in the tornado. Maries County Emergency Management asked residents to avoid the area where the storm hit.

"Our thoughts are with the community of Rolla tonight, as they experienced a tornado touchdown. We kindly ask everyone to avoid the area and allow first responders to carry out their essential work," a statement from the Maries County Emergency Management reads.

The posted video drew plenty of responses online. One wrote, "That's a hard nope for me. Be safe!" Another wrote, "Good thing you chose the Quick Trip! Thoughts and prayers for safety."

Another wrote, "Not good! Hope you guys are safe now!" Yet another wrote, "Wow!!! glad you're OK and what an amazing experience to be through."

Still, another wrote, "Omggggg Thankgod yall were safe that is absolutely terrifying."

The two men were fortunate indeed to survive the tornado and have a crazy video about the experience.