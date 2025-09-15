As the cost of living skyrockets, many people are struggling to keep themselves afloat. With mortgage payments, various bills, and the cost of groceries, many people are feeling the weight of the financial burden. Although there are many ways to combat this sudden increase in price, some ways are more fun than others. One family found the most exciting and least expected way to combat the high cost of living. Rather than getting multiple jobs or staying in, they are doing the opposite. This family has decided to take a gap year and prove that traveling the world is cheaper than staying home.

As Living Costs Skyrocket, Couple Finds Traveling The World Cheaper Than Staying Home

I am all for budget travel, yet I never expected the idea to go this far. A UK couple and their six-year-old daughter have decided to take that term to an entirely new level. For the next year of their lives, the trio will be bouncing around the world, making memories instead of mortgage payments. While that may seem like a rash and ridiculously expensive decision, the couple proves that traveling around the world is cheaper than staying home.

The NY Post shared details on the couple's expenses when they were living at home. Hayley Trow and her husband Lewis shared that while they were living in the UK, their expenses averaged between $5,422-$6,778 per month. Additionally, they shared with the Jam Press that about half of that amount focused solely on living and rent in their town of Cheshire. As they travel the world, the family of three has seen a dramatic decline in their monthly spending.

Now, they budget between $2,530-$3,795 each month. Not only does that cost several thousand dollars less than when they lived at home, but it also covers getaways to dream destinations. Some of those destinations are ones that many assume you could never afford on a budget, such as Disney World or the Maldives.

Their New Lifestyle

While it seems too good to be true, the Trow family proves that it is indeed so. They share their many adventures and travels on their family Instagram page and have gained a following of over 38,000 people. In one of her videos, she shared the massive difference in cost of living between their home in the UK and their current home, Bali. In the UK, they paid £3,000 a month on bills, and that was excluding food. Now, in Bali they pay £500 a month, which Trwo argues comes with "a pool, sunshine, and freedom."

The trio shares all of their adventures, and the overwhelming majority of their viewers provide positive feedback. Many people are thrilled to learn what is possible, and this family shares all the tips and tricks they have been learning along the way. I don't know about you, but I am definitely feeling inspired.