As Energy Projects Continue To Displace Wildlife Wyoming Is Left With An Important Question

With various energy projects on the rise, lots of things are changing. While projects such as wind, solar, or mineral energy projects reap numerous benefits, they also cause environmental damage. As committees plan these massive energy products, questions have arisen. Now, many people wonder what will happen to the local wildlife in the areas where these projects are being developed. Now, Wyoming must answer an important question: Should companies have to pay for the energy projects that would displace wildlife?

Energy Projects Displace Wildlife

Cowboy State Daily shares the details of what state Senator Larry Hicks is proposing. They share that he proposed a bill that would "compensate Wyoming residents for 'loss of property' when huge wind, solar, minerals or other energy projects displace wildlife." His bill would require companies to provide "off-site compensation" when the impact on wildlife can't be mitigated on-site during energy development." Luckily for energy developers, most of the time, wildlife and habitat can be mitigated on-site. However, what about the times when it can't?

Those are the instances that Senator Larry Hicks argues should be funded by the company. He argues that the company should use its funds to pay for habitat conservation of the wildlife that would be displaced. Specifically, Cowboy State Daily reports that Hick plans to use the "compensatory funds" for this matter. To "pay for habitat conservation or other projects to benefit wildlife elsewhere in Wyoming."

While some members of the committee support his plan due to its potential benefits for local wildlife, others do not. Those in opposition fear the possible effects it may have on energy development in Wyoming. Some individuals worry that Wyoming could lose its "competitive edge" in the mad race for big solar, wind, minerals, and other energy-related projects by adding these specific conditions. Currently, the committee has taken no action on the matter.