Arctic Radar Station Worker Killed By Two Polar Bears In Rare Attack

In a rare but horrible encounter, an artic radar station worker died after two polar bears attacked him. So far, officials haven't revealed the identity of the deceased.

The incident happened on Brevvort Island, which is part of Canada's northern Nunavut territory. Additionally, the employee worked for Nasittuq Corporation. The company services both Canadian and U.S. Government customers with a variety of technical and management needs. Following their death, the company released a statement.

They called the polar bear attack a tragic incident. They sent their condolences to the victim's family and friends.

It wrote, "It is with deep sorrow that Nasittuq Corporation confirms a tragic incident occurred yesterday at one of our work locations on Brevoort Island, Nunavut. An attack by two polar bears has resulted in the loss of one of our valued employees. Nasittuq employees responded to the scene and one of the animals was put down."

It added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this loss. Nasittuq Corporation is providing support to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. Additionally, we are offering counseling services to all employees affected by this."

Polar Bears Kills Employee

The company also reiterated that safety and well-being of its staff was its highest priority. "We are deeply committed to ensuring a safe working environment," it continued. According to the company, it's working with local authorities to investigate exactly what happened leading up to the polar bear attack.

Nasittuq said, "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are not releasing the name of the individual at this time. On behalf of the family, we ask for understanding and privacy as we work through this tragic situation."

President of Nasittuq Chris Webb told Nunatsiaq News: "We need to respect the family in this tragic situation, and let the [investigators] and the authorities do their job."

While incredibly rare, polar bear attacks do happen from time to time. Ranked among the strongest and most fearsome, polar bears are no laughing matter and far from a cuddly animal. Our thoughts go out to the victim and their family.