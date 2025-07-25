Archaeologist Gets Candid About His Feud With Joe Rogan Over Whether Aliens Built The Pyramids

From Beyonce to Katy Perry, archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass has had some pretty rough celebrity encounters, but Joe Rogan may take the cake. Both describe it as the worst interview they've ever done.

Hawass and Rogan butted heads over the pyramids and whether aliens played a role in building them. Speaking with New York Post, Hawass explains why the alien theory is rubbish and why Rogan was wrong to consider it.

He said, "Listen, I am not against any new discovery. Just show me the evidence. I get angry emails every day from people who think I'm hiding the evidence ... I get where they're coming from. If you stood in front of the Great Pyramid for the first time, I'm sure you'd find it hard to believe that it was built by human beings. Who would hire 10,000 workers a day to work for 28 years to build such a thing? It seems ridiculous even to imagine it! But this was a national project of the whole nation."

Joe Rogan Feud

Hawass is open to admitting that aliens built the pyramids if there's evidence. But so far, he hasn't seen any evidence to suggest this is actually true.

He explained, "If aliens built the pyramids, there would be something in the ground. I have been excavating in Egypt for decades, and I've found nothing to indicate anything but human activity. But you have someone like Joe Rogan."

Hawass said that his interview with Rogan was very frustrating because Rogan didn't do his homework. He says the interview was the worst that he's ever done.

He explained, "When you do an interview with a person, you expect this person to do their homework. When I talked to Piers Morgan, he did his homework. Joe Rogan did not do his homework."

In particular, Rogan and Hawass butted heads over Italian researchers claiming they found vertical cylinders buried 20,000 feet under a pyramid.

Hawass said, "He was talking about these Italians [who] found eight pillars 600 feet under the Khafre pyramid. The techniques they used, Synthetic Aperture Radar tomography, can only show 15 meters under the ground, about 60 feet. It will never be able to show 600 feet. Never! And if these theories are correct, why have they never come to discuss it with us? Why did they decide to announce their discovery by publishing in a magazine where you have to pay a fee to publish? How does that make sense?"

Sounds like no love loss between them.