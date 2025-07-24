Beyoncé Once Got Banned From Visiting The Great Pyramids, According To Archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass

Turns out wealth and fame don't buy everything as Beyoncé would soon learn. Despite being one of the biggest singers in the world, she got booted from the Great Pyramids.

Sadly, it turned out not to even be her fault. Beyoncé had toured the archaeological sites with the world-renowned Dr. Zahi Hawass. Hawass is an expert in all things Egyptian and has made several discoveries throughout his life. Beyoncé visited Egypt on a private tour with Hawass of the sites, but one of the bodyguards overstepped.

Speaking with New York Post, Hawass explained what happened.

He said, "Beyoncé came in 2008, and it did not end well. She was a very nice lady, but she had a very bad bodyguard. I have a camera lady who follows me during these tours, to record everything — and Beyonce's bodyguard ... snatched the camera right out of her hand. I wouldn't stand for it! I told her and her bodyguard to get out, and banned her from the pyramids."

Beyoncé Gets The Boot

So it sounds like Hawass stood his ground and wouldn't stand for any disrespect. He obviously wasn't starstruck by the singer. So Beyoncé got the boot. Another time, he got on Katy Perry's bad side.

He explained, "Katy Perry came once, and I don't think she was very happy. I didn't recognize her, and didn't realize she was a singer. I only knew that the guy next to her was Orlando Bloom. I think that upset her."

Outside of celebrities, Hawass also opened up about the infamous curse of Tutankhamu that killed several archaeologists years ago. Turns out, there's a scientific explanation.

He explained, "When you close a tomb for 3,000 years, and this tomb has mummies in it, there are going to be germs. When you open this tomb, the germs have to come out. There's radiation! In the past, archaeologists would be in a hurry to look inside these tombs. And they would ingest all of this unhealthy air. I realized this just a few months ago, you need to let a new discovery breathe. I found a sealed sarcophagus 60 feet under the ground, and when the workmen opened it, I waited for three hours until the bad air was released. And then I put my head inside to investigate."