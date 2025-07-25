Archaeologist Explains How He Was The Real Life Inspiration For Indiana Jones

It turns out Indiana Jones may actually be a real person. At least, there's a real-life archaeologist who inspired the famed adventurer. That person would be Dr. Zahi Hawass.

Speaking with The New York Post, Hawass revealed that he sat down with George Lucas and told him about his life and adventures. Lucas then used that as the basis for a fictional adventurer.

Hawass explained, "It's absolutely true. Yes. That is entirely true." So, in a way, he's Indiana Jones in the flesh. The archaeologist revealed he met with Lucas after the film series, and Lucas marveled at Hawass's own fame.

He said, "We had dinner in Cairo, and he jokingly told me that my hat is more famous than Harrison Ford's hat from the movie, and I reminded him that my hat is a real archaeological hat and Harrison's is a fake one."

An Indiana Jones Inspiration

The archaeologist reveals that he has watched all of the Indiana Jones films. In real life, he doesn't fight bandits or cursed objects, but he has had his share of dangers in real life as well. They're just more mundane.

He said, "I have seen some real danger. Sometimes when I'm on an excavation, I think, 'This may be it.' There's a great amount of danger. I've scaled ropes down into shafts that haven't been entered in thousands of years, and it isn't lost on me that this isn't entirely safe. I often think, 'Well, if this rope snaps, that's the end of me.'"

Hawass reveals that he would love to get with Harrison Ford and do a show of the pyramids together. He can already envision it.

He said, "Well, hopefully Harrison Ford and I will have our moment soon. Leslie Greif, a big Hollywood producer, wants me to do a show with Mr. Beast, but I told him I need Harrison Ford. Can you imagine that? Dr. Zahi Hawass and Mr. Harrison Ford revealing the secrets of the Great Pyramid together. Billions of people would tune in. Who wouldn't want to watch that?"

So who knows, maybe fictional and real-life Indiana Jones may team up.