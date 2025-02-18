Another Woman Has Been Arrested For Sickening Acts With Her Dog And Recording More Than 100 Videos

Days after a Mississippi woman was sentenced for sickening acts with her dog, another woman has found herself in legal trouble for a similar thing.

Brennah Montgomery, a Las Vegas native, was found to have recorded more than 150 videos of herself committing unnatural acts with her dog. She pled guilty to the bestiality videos. Police had charged her with one gross misdemeanor count of bestiality and one felony count of possessing child sex abuse material.

According to KLAS, police first arrested the woman back in May 2024. Authorities found dozens of disturbing videos of the pet owner with her dog. Five videos showed her face. Some of the videos had been duplicates. This came after someone tipped off authorities in 2021 that Montgomery was sharing explicit videos of children on Snapchat and social media sites.

Dog Owner Is Going To Jail

At the time, she claimed that she had accidentally downloaded the explicit videos to her phone.

"Brennah stated she accessed Telegram with her iPhone 12, and when she first started to use Telegram and WhatsApp, the programs automatically downloaded the media she viewed on the apps and saved to her phone," according to the arrest report. However, she later admitted to sending three videos on the social media app.

Initially, authorities charged her with five felony charges but dropped it down to the single felony charge. She's facing seven years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. Montgomery admitted to engaging with her dog in unnatural acts. Her Facebook showed photos of a dog Piper. But it's unknown if that's the same one authorities arrested her for abusing.

Montgomery got rid of her dog Piper last February prior to her arrest.. She said that she was "no longer able to provide her with the care and attention she deserves."

"Although it saddens me, I realize now is the best chance for both of us; new beginnings will bring immense joy & success - especially for dearest Piper!," Montgomery wrote in the post. "I am no longer able to provide her with the care and attention she deserves. Home is where the heart is. Let's help Piper find her sanctuary!"

