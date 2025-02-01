Pit Bull Owner Arrested After Dog Rips Man's Mouth Off

A pit bull owner is in legal hot water after her dog mauled a man and ripped off the man's mouth in a savage attack. The animal ripped off the man's lips. The 43-year-old and his wife were walking their dog when the pit bull attacked them.

The man was mauled while protecting his own dog from the animal. He was able to save his own dog but experienced horrific injuries in the process. Police arrested owner Veronica Elizabeth Polley after the attack. It's not the first time that the animal has acted violently according to neighbors.

Back in 2023, the pit bull injured one of her neighbor's dogs as well. Right now, Bexar County Animal Control has control of the animal.

"We're awaiting the court process to play out to determine our next steps," a representative explained. Polley is facing charges related to the animal attack. Residents reacted to the savage mauling.

Pit Bull Attacks Man

"Praying for the victim who was attacked trying to protect his own dog. This is terrible," one woman said.

Another said, "If you have a dog (regardless of breed) that can get aggressive, you have a huge responsibility to the community to keep them contained."

Another added, "I hope they sue the hell out of her. His medical bills are going to be extensive. The poor man is going to need reconstructive surgeries."

Another resident said that they did not want to see the pit bull back in the neighborhood. They cited small children living in the area.

"I don't want to see the dog back in the neighborhood...there's small children in this neighborhood," they said. The neighbor said they had an incident in 2023 where they were chased by one of Polley's dogs. "As soon as it saw my dog it ran at us to attack my dog." Meanwhile, another neighbor witnessed the attack on the man by the pitbull. He described it as horrific, recounting the screaming.