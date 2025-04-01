Animal Sanctuary Owner and At Leat 100 Cats Die In Suspicious Fire
Image via YouTube
Animal Sanctuary Owner and At Leat 100 Cats Die In Suspicious Fire

An animal sanctuary owner has died in a suspicious fire that also killed at least 100 of his cats. Authorities believe that the inferno was suspicious. They are currently investigating for arson and believe someone may have set the fire.

The fire happened in Long Island. 65-year-old sanctuary owner Christopher Arsenault died in the resulting fire at the Happy Cat animal sanctuary in Medford. Authorities responded to reports of the fire on Monday morning. At least 300 cats lived at the animal sanctuary. Sadly, firefighters were unable to stop the flames from destroying the sanctuary.

It is believed that Arsenault and 100 cats died in the fire. "It's too early in the investigation to determine any cause," William Doherty, the Suffolk County police chief of detectives, said in a statement.

Animal Sanctuary Blaze Kills Owner And Several Cats

John DeBacker, a Long Island animal rights activist, speculated that someone was stalking the animal sanctuary owner. He said that Christopher had been harassed for months prior to his death.

He wrote, "I regret to share the news that Chris, the owner of Happy Cat sanctuary has passed away in the Medford fire that burned his sanctuary to the ground. Despite being harassed for monthes, he continued to fight for the cats and I truly hope everyone can screenshot posts from one of the groups that has been harassing him incase arson is connected, and as of right now, the scene is closed off as a crime scene."

The animal activist didn't further speculate on the case. However, he later shared a photo of one survivor. He wrote, "Amongst a tragedy, there is still hope. While many cats did not survive the blaze, this cat was rushed to Port Jefferson Animal Hospital."

Meanwhile, Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, also weighed in on the animal sanctuary fire. "It's a horrible situation," he said.

The animal sanctuary had been a safe haven for cats. What will happen to the survivors remains unknown. Christopher had started the sanctuary as a way to honor his son after he died in a motorcycle accident in 2006.

