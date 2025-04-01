Animal Sanctuary Owner and At Leat 100 Cats Die In Suspicious Fire

An animal sanctuary owner has died in a suspicious fire that also killed at least 100 of his cats. Authorities believe that the inferno was suspicious. They are currently investigating for arson and believe someone may have set the fire.

The fire happened in Long Island. 65-year-old sanctuary owner Christopher Arsenault died in the resulting fire at the Happy Cat animal sanctuary in Medford. Authorities responded to reports of the fire on Monday morning. At least 300 cats lived at the animal sanctuary. Sadly, firefighters were unable to stop the flames from destroying the sanctuary.

It is believed that Arsenault and 100 cats died in the fire. "It's too early in the investigation to determine any cause," William Doherty, the Suffolk County police chief of detectives, said in a statement.

Animal Sanctuary Blaze Kills Owner And Several Cats