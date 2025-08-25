American Expat Makes Bold Decision To Leave U.S., Says She’s ‘So Much Happier'

Many people dream of living abroad; however, very few do. Whether it is familial ties, a demanding job, or just plain old fear, something typically holds people back from moving forward with the dream. Although that is the case for most people, one American expat made the bold decision to leave the U.S., and she claims she is so much happier for it.

American Expat Makes Bold Decision To Leave U.S.

Kaitlin Wichmann was tired of feeling unfufilled. When speaking to CNBC, the 31-year-old female shared that she was feeling disenchanted with her life. She spent most of her time working, which left her feeling exhausted. Not to mention that her marketing gig in La La Land was no longer filling her cup. Therefore, she decided to quit her job, and her life, and begin anew. She packed her bags and moved to Lisbon, Portugal. Now, she lives there full-time and works as a freelancer. When speaking to the outlet, she shared that the humdrum routine of her previous life is what prompted the change.

She stated, "Every day going to my job, parking in the same spot, going to the same desk, staring at the same wall - I was just like, 'There has to be more to life than this." Apparently, she was right. Now, the freelancer works no more than 20 hours per week. Where she used to live, she now works to live. This dramatic cut in working hours has freed up her schedule to enjoy various hobbies. One of the things that enticed Wichmann to leave the U.S. and move to Lisbon was the plethora of healthy activities and warm weather. Now, rather than being stuck behind that desk, she is out enjoying local cuisine or soaking up the sunshine.

She Claims She Is 'So Much Happier'

I will admit, hearing this American expat's bold decision to leave the U.S. has got me inspired. Especially after learning that not only has her quality of life improved, but so have her finances. In her current role, she helps both American and Portuguese clients with their online advertising. The NY Post reports that with this career, "The millennial makes around $7,000 USD most months, which is more than enough to support her relatively affordable life in Lisbon." When speaking to CNBC, Wichmann broke down her monthly spending. In June, she paid $1296 on rent and utilities and $500 on food. That totaled out to $3457, which is less than half of her earnings.

So, not only does the millennial have extra time to spend, but also extra cash. "I definitely feel happier and more at peace here," she told CNBC. I can clearly understand why.