Alleged Serial Killer For Cats Arrested And Charged With Kidnapping And Killing Of Pets

Don't f—k with cats, man. Apparently, this suspect hasn't seen the Netflix documentary. But if he's committed what he's accused of then this alleged serial killer for cats will be the subject of the sequel.

Authorities arrested a man in California for allegedly kidnapping then murdering cats. They arrested him on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant for the man's arrest. Police described him as a "serial cat killer." It sounds like 45-year-old Alejandro Acosta Olivero is in a lot of trouble. At this time, they confirmed that the man confessed to killing cats.

However, police aren't sure how many cats the man may have killed. However, they describe the number as "a lot." That's not something you want to hear in the context of any serial killing. But sadly, here we are. Authorities are still investigating the gruesome crime. They haven't revealed what the man's motives might have been.

Serial Killer For Cats

This comes after pet owners warned of a serial killer for cats. Security camera captured a man snatching away pets from their homes by luring them away. They believe Oliveros is that guy. He's suspected in abducting a Bengal Lynx cat, named Clubber, in March. Its owner pleaded with the public to find the cat. Eventually, the 10-month-old cat was returned.

Owner Eva Corlew has been shaken ever since. She shared her story online after seeing a white truck driving away. Other pet owners said something similar had happened to their cats in the area.

"I feel a little scared that this person is out there stealing multiple cats, not just mine, and doing god knows what with them," she said. Cameras also apparently captured a man killing a cat in the neighborhood.

"We saw our cameras, and this guy just grabbed a neighborhood cat, seemed like he tied his legs up and took him around 5 p.m.," read one of the Nextdoor posts. "He went walking on Shelton Street towards McFadden. The cat is black with light brown spots."

Another person wrote, "Hello! I'm near El Salvador park, and my neighbor's cat was killed by a man who injected it with some sort of substance."