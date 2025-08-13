Adorable Video Shares The Moment That The 3 Dire Wolves Brought Back From Extinction Meet For The First Time

As if coming back from extinction wasn't exciting enough, these little dire wolves just got some more thrills in their lives. Back in April, the genetic engineering company, Colossal Biosciences, did the unimaginable. They were able to bring back dire wolves from extinction using ancient DNA. However, up until recently, the three wolves that they created have been kept separately. Now, those three dire wolves that were brought back have gotten to meet for the first time, and the adorable moment was all caught on camera.

The Moment 3 Dire Wolves Got To Meet For The First Time

Colossal Biosciences was able to bring back three dire wolves from extinction. There were two males, Romulus and Remus, and one female, Khalessi. Until recently, the males were kept in one habitat, while the female was kept separate. However, on August 12, the company shared the adorable footage of the dire wolves all meeting for the first time. The footage of these wolves was just too cute to handle.

In the video, one of the handlers explained that they first had Romulu out in a grass yard. Soon after, they brought out Khaleesi. While Khaleesi may have shown some initial hesitation, Romulus handled the interaction very well. Soon enough, the two were like peas in a pod. The handler explained, "Everybody was showing great behaviors and being comfortable."

They began sniffing and exploring one another. Then, once that was done, the duo took off for a run together. Khaleesi then showed us why she truly is the Queen because she used the logs to her advantage. She was small enough to fit underneath them, while Romulus was not. Therefore, she was able to use the logs to help keep control of the interaction.

The Good Times Keep On Coming

After the encounter with one of her brothers went so well, the handlers opted for a quick switch. As Romulus was brought back out of the pen, Remus was put in. Remus, being slightly smaller and more gentle than his brother, also did fantastic with Khaleesi. The team noticed a lot of playing and friendly behavior, which is what everyone was hoping for. Eventually, all three pups were allowed in the pen together, and all still went swimmingly well.

Moving forward, the team plans to put her on an alternating schedule where she plays with one brother a day. They explained that they want to make sure they "go at a pace to help her build her confidence." Honestly, I can think of no better job than helping facilitate dire wolf playtime.