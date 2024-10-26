Adorable But Vicious Wildcat Is Angry After Being Mistaken For An Abandoned Kitten: See Video

This wildcat may be adorable but it is also vicious. Honestly, it's a bit like Puss 'n Boots personified in real life. Well, the animal got very angry and fed up after someone mistook it for an abandoned kitten and took it to an animal shelter.

The shelter ended up taking in the wildcat thinking it was an adorable creature in need of a good home and a little bit of love. Surely, that would change it's demeanor, right? Wrong! What they got instead was a European hellspawn! The incident happened in Germany, but some things are universal.

A person discovered the tiny wildcat on a road and fell for its cute looks. However, upon taking it home and realizing it wouldn't eat, they dropped the cat with an attitude off at the Tierheim Bergheim animal shelter.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

That's where the tale takes a wild turn, according to The Dodo. The shelter identified the animal as a European wildcat. It's considered a protective species, and it's got a lot of attitude. Just take a look at the video below!

Wildcat Video

"Staff [at the shelter] immediately recognized that this was not an ordinary domestic kitten," a spokesperson for the Retscheider Hof wildlife center told the outlet. "The specific characteristics and behavior indicated that they were dealing with a wildcat. That prompted the animal shelter staff to contact us immediately."

The animal shelter transferred the wildcat to Retscheider Hof. It's got the chance to bond with another of its species there. They plan to release the animals into the wild when they're old enough.

"We are currently working hard to give both animals the support and care they need," the wildlife center spokesperson continued. "We do our best to make their stay as comfortable as possible. Every progress they make is followed here with great enthusiasm and hope."

Comments focused on the wildcat and its cute nature. One wrote, "Omg she's the cutest you can see the fear of humans written on her face." Another wrote, "We once cared for a wild cat, I'm always in thick shoes, coats and face protection for feeding, they are cute but really with them it's not too fun."

Yet another wrote, "Perhaps you can explain when you have the opportunity how a layman can distinguish a wild cat from a wild - visually similar - cat... I wouldn't rule out that I wouldn't take a small kitten, even if it's wild."