Adam Sandler Mourns The Loss Of 'Happy Gilmore' Star Morris The Alligator

Adam Sandler is pouring one out for his late Happy Gilmore co-star Morris the Alligator. Sadly, the famous gator passed away after a long life.

Sander's character famously came in contact with the gator, which bit off his friend Chubb's hand. He presented Chubb's with the gator's severed head in the film. In real life, Morris lived to the ripe old age of over 80 and passed away peacefully. His passing earned the attention of one of Hollywood's biggest comedians.

Sandler wrote, "Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn't come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art. I will never forget at craft service that time when we split the Three Musketeers bar and you let me have the bigger half. But that's who you were."

He continued, "I know your character's decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."

Morris The Alligator Dies

Meanwhile, Colorado Gators confirmed that Morris passed away. The gator had been living at the farm for the past 20 years.

"Colorado Gators is sad to report the passing away of our oldest alligator. Morris was known for his work in many movies and TV shows from 1975 to 2006, when he retired to live out his days at Colorado Gators," the park wrote on social media. "His exact age was unknown, but he was 9 feet long in 1975 and by his growth rate and tooth loss, we can estimate his age at over 80 years. We are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris."

Meanwhile, Colorado Gators owner Jay Young mourned Morris in his own way.

He said, "He started acting strange a week ago. He wasn't looking at us and wasn't taking food. I know it's strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator. To all our animals, we love our cats and dogs, too."

He said, "It's the worst part of what we do, losing animals. But this isn't as tragic as some of the things we've experienced in the past. He had a happy time here, and he died of old age, and it's not as tragic as some of the family members we've lost here. But that's part of life. Everything that lives must die."