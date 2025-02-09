Actor Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Face While Shooting At Clay Pigeons

Actor Christy Carlson Romano, of Even Stevens and Kim Possible fame, ended up in the hospital after a shooting range trip gone wrong. The actor got shot in the face while shooting at clay pigeons at the range.

She ended up in the hospital on February 7. She had taken her husband Brendan Rooney shooting to celebrate his birthday in Texas. But she ended up in the hospital.

The actor was well enough to go to Facebook to share a video about her injuries. She revealed that she has a fragment of a bullet lodged behind her eye that doctors can't remove.

"Yesterday was my husband's birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Shot In The Face

It turns out that the doctors couldn't remove one of the fragments. They said it was too risky. She said, "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)."

The incident made her appreciate life more than she has. She has a lot of great love and admiration for her family.

She said, "With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant."

In the video itself, the actor thanked all of the medical staff for saving her. She called them "just the most amazing, superhero-like people to take care of us at our most desperate times."

She also discussed her wounds as well.

"Everything's kinda clearing out," she said. "But got to say I got shot in the face and lived to tell the tale. Be grateful for every day."