9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped Between Rocks On A Beach

A 9-year-old boy has tragically died after getting trapped between rocks while visiting a beach in Australia. The tragedy happened on Easter last Sunday.

Emergency services tried to save the boy from his predicament. Sadly, they were unable to rescue him in time, and he passed away at the scene after getting trapped in the rocks. Following the heartbreaking death, authorities confirmed the identity of the 9-year-old as Kaison Greaves. He had been on vacation with his family at the time.

Inspector Peter Walton, from the Mid North Coast Police District, said, "I can only imagine what the family was going through watching it all unfold ... it was a very difficult situation for all that were there. Indications are that he was just playing on the rocks, and probably a number of kids play on those rocks every day."

Tragedy Due To Rocks

Following his death at the rocks, his family mourned him on social media. His mother, Brook, thanked everyone for their support on Facebook.

"To each and every one of those involved in trying to save our boy, we are so forever grateful he was not alone in his last moments and we know you did everything you could," Brook wrote in a post.

"I hope it is okay, but I wanted to share some of Kai's life with you. He brought [color] to my life, I always called him my sun and his brother my moon. You all know Kai was an adventurer. But what you don't know is that there was no telling him what to do. He was a free spirit collecting experiences," the post read.

"From the moment he was born ... he hasn't stopped, he was a cyclone of chaos and love. He always was walking 10 steps in front of us, always in a rush, always wanting to go fast and always keeping us on our toes," Brook also added after the tragedy at the rocks.

"While we navigate life without him, please know that you have turned a place of sorrow for us, into a place of love, and we will never forget what you have done to help us. We will be back when we have the strength [to]. For now, hold your loved ones close and tell them you love every moment you get," the post read.