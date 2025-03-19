Hunter Accused Of Killing An Endangered Bear Mother
Image via Shutterstock
Poaching

81-Year-Old Hunter Accused Of Killing An Endangered Bear Mother After It Attacked Him

By |
An 81-year-old hunter is on trial for allegedly killing an endangered bear mother in France. The hunter claims the bear attacked him while he was in the Pyrenees.
Complicating matters, brown bears are considered an endangered and protected species in the mountain range. The 81-year-old hunter, Andre Rives, claimed he was boar hunting when the brown bear attacked him. He shot and killed the bear, nicknamed Caramelles, in self-defense.
The incident happened in 2021 but just now went to trial, according to CBS. The hunter said that two cubs came out of no where then the mother appeared before him. It charged and ended up dragging him several feet, severely injuring his leg. He managed to shoot and kill the bear mother. A fellow hunter came to Rives aid and helped slow the bleeding.
He ended up needing to be airlifted out of the area. But it wasn't the end of the hunter's troubles. He was soon charged for killing the animal, earning the outrage of fellow hunters.

Hunter Faces Serious Charges

"This is not an anti-bear or pro-bear trial," presiding judge Sun Yung Lazare said.

However, the hunter said, "I made myself very small. Then the mother saw me. Our eyes met, she charged." He claims that he had to kill the bear to save his own life.

"She grabbed my left thigh, I panicked and fired a shot. She backed away growling, she went around me and bit my right calf, I fell, she was eating my leg," he added. "I reloaded my rifle and fired."

Jean-Luc Fernandez, president of a local hunting federation, defended Rives. He said, "He fired. He should have let her do it? No, he saved his own skin."

However, critics noted that the hunter wasn't in an approved hunting area. 15 other hunters also faced legal trouble for illegal hunting on various offenses. "Your obligation as a hunter is to know where you are hunting," prosecutor Olivier Mouysset said.

"To what extent can one argue necessity, when one has committed a series of offences that led to the death of the bear Caramelles?" asked Alain Reynes of the bear-preservation association Pays de l'ours. It remains to be seen what comes of the trial.

Game

Female Hunter Smokes Huge Bruin on Alaskan Brown Bear Bowhunt

Uncategorized

Hunter Downs Massive 10-Foot Brown Bear on Alaska's Kodiak Island

Game

Video: Alaskan Brown Bear Lured in With Predator Call

Wild Animals

12-Year-Old Son Saves His Father From Bear As It Was Mauling Him

 