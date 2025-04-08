80-Year-Old Hunter Accidentally Shoots Man In Back Of The Head Instead Of Turkey

An 80-year-old hunter pulled his own Dick Cheney moment by shooting another man instead of a turkey. The hunter was out hunting for the fowl when he shot a man in the back of the head.

According to a press release by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on April 7. Authorities revealed that 80-year-old hunter John Lee shot and killed 65-year-old Shawn Parrish. They arrested the hunter in connection with his death. First responders tried to provide life-saving measures but were unable to save the man.

80-Year-Old Hunter Arrested For Murder

According to reports, neither man knew each other. The 80-year-old heard rustling and shot blindly into a bush, striking and killing the man.

The press release read, "Yesterday, 4/6/2025, around 9:00a.m. Sutter County deputies responded to the area of Gifford Road in the Fremont Wier Wildlife Area, for a report of a hunting incident. Once on scene, 65-year-old Shawn Parrish of Sacramento was located with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures on Parrish, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, 80-year-old John Lee of Sacramento, reportedly fired his shotgun into the brush, hoping to shoot a turkey, though unaware of what he was aiming at. Lee was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sutter County Jail for PC 187(A) second-degree murder and PC 246.3(A) negligent discharge of a firearm."

According to police, authorities have charged the hunter with second-degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm. They also wrote, "We would like to thank the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Highway Patrol, the Williams Police Department and all medical personnel that responded to assist."

They've set his bond at $1 million. The hunter is facing a lot of legal trouble. The story is an important reminder to hunters everywhere. When out in the woods, you always want to practice proper gun safety. Never just blindly fire into the woods. You may end up hitting a person instead of your intended target. This situation could have been avoided.