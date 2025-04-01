NFL Bound Football Star Is The Envy Of Hunters Everywhere For Bagging Massive Rare Turkey

An NFL-bound football star is garnering fame both on and off the field. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is making quite the stir for killing a massive rare turkey while on a hunting trip.

Dart has a bright future in football. He'll be headed to the NFL Draft next month. But ahead of his big moment in football, Dart decided to have some fun and hit the woods. The Utah native headed to Georgia with a buddy after a very impressive pro day in Oxford. While there, the two ended up killing a massive turkey.

"First [turkey emoji] for @JaxsonDart in Georgia!" friend and hunter Tyler Jordan wrote on X. It turned out to be a rare double-bearded tom. University of Georgia's Dr. Mike Chamberlain, a National Wild Turkey Federation Distinguished Professor, explained that it is an extremely rare bird for its beard. Less than 10 percent of toms have more than one beard.

Football Star Makes A Stir

"Way to go fellas," one person wrote. Another wrote, "Jason Dart is a hunter? Ok Browns, he should be your target. Last famous hunter we had in Cleveland was Jim Thome, how did he do?" Yet another wrote, "Now that's a bird there boys!"

It's not the first time that the football star has shown off his hunting skills to his fans. But it is certainly one of the most impressive offerings. Meanwhile, Dart has a promising future as a football star with an already impressive college record. Scouts have him down as a late first-round or early second-round pick.

The football star and his hunting trophy were certainly more well-received than Donald Trump Jr. The president's son also killed a rare fowl but ended up on the foul side of the Italian government earlier this year. He had been on a hunting trip to Italy at the time and killed a rare duck.