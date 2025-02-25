Luke Combs Reveals His Favorite Thing About Turkey Hunting And It's Not What You Would Expect

Luke Combs loves to hunt turkey when he's not busy performing for screaming fans and being a father to his two young children. But you may be surprised at his favorite thing about hunting.

It turns out it's not actually the hunt itself. Instead, Combs really likes making those turkey noises. He compared the unique song and dance he has to do to attract a turkey to sing. Speaking with Field And Stream, Combs revealed that it's a bit of a battle of wits.

He said, "The communication with the turkeys is definitely my favorite part. Maybe that's because I have made my living with vocalizations myself. But when you lay down a calling sequence and a gobbler hammers back at you. There's not many feelings like that in the world. Let alone in hunting. Combine that with the chess match of working a bird and the sheer beauty and adrenaline of a longbeard strutting and drumming into your setup. What's not to love?"

Luke Combs On Hunting

You may be surprised to know this, but Combs didn't find hunting until later in life. He ended up going turkey hunting about 10 years ago.

He said, "I first started turkey hunting about a decade ago when I moved to Nashville and started writing with some guys who were really into it. I didn't grow up hunting, but was always interested in going. So I learned from my buddies who had the knowledge and were kind enough to share their spots with me."

But he's making up for lost time. He already has some trips planned for the upcoming season.

I have a few trips planned; one to Texas with my good friend Steve Rinella from Meateater, and I plan to go back to Alabama with the Haas family from Mossy Oak where I had some success last year. I will definitely spend a lot of time on my home farm in Tennessee and a few spots in Kansas as well. We have a pretty light year of touring, which will allow me to get out a bit more than usual. So I am really stoked to see some new places and share camp with friends I don't get to see as often as I would like.