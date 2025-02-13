7 Kids Hospitalized Over Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Daycare

A daycare turned into a frantic scene after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning hospitalized several young children and others. The incident happened at a daycare in Maine.

On Wednesday, February 12, authorities responded to a potential carbon monoxide poisoning at a daycare. It ended with nearly a dozen people in the hospital including seven children.

The incident happened at Building Blocks, in Kittery. According to police, there were nearly 40 people in the building including 27 children.

"There were 27 children and approximately 10 staff in the building at the time of the call," Kittery police said in a statement. "Kittery Fire Department, Stewarts Ambulance, and Kittery Police Department responded. Additional mutual aid ambulance and fire assistance was also called to the scene to provide assistance."

7 Kids Hospitalized Over Carbon Monoxide Concerns

Authorities ended up transporting several children and a few adults to the hospital. Fortunately, according to police, they had "non-life threatening injuries." Additionally, according to police, no one had died from their injuries. After a couple hours, many had been released and were in stable condition. Two remained in the hospital but were expected to be released later that night.

The daycare released other children to be "reunited with their parents in accordance with the daycare's protocols."

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, carbon monoxide is a common but deadly gas. The organization writes, "CO is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. However, you can reduce your risk of CO poisoning with a few small steps."

The exact cause of the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning is unknown. But the fire department is investigating the matter.

The CDC reports, "The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as 'flu-like.' If you breathe in a lot of CO, it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms."