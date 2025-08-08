6-Year-Old California Boy Attacked By Coyote At Park While Watching Sister's Softball Game

A 6-year-old California boy was attacked by a coyote while trying to watch his sister play softball. The wild animal entered the park and set its sights on the young boy.

He suffered serious injuries from that attack on August 4. The boy, Enoch Palomar, had visited Del Amo Park with his family for his sister's sporting event. According to KTLA, that's when the coyote attacked him.

It managed to chase him down before viciously biting him. The boy fought back against the coyote, trying to kick it away.

"It just kept biting me and I was trying to kick it," Enoch told KTLA. "It was too fast and it just jumped. I was trying my hardest and then it didn't work, and then I yelled."

Coyote Attacks Boy

Unfortunately, he ended up tripping on a rock during his escape attempt. That left him open to the animal's assault. The pain was intense comparable to a wolf.

"It felt like pain, like I got bit from a wolf," he told the outlet.

Fortunately, Enoch's mother, Melissa Palomar, heard her son crying. She immediately ran towards him and came to his aid. Fortunately, she was able to scare the coyote away from her son.

"I ran towards him, and then I noticed it was a coyote, and I started making noise, and as soon as I got close to him, he ran off," Melissa told the outlet.

"I'm glad I was there to see my kid and run to the rescue, but it could have been a tragedy," she added, per CBS News.

Ultimately, Enoch needed medical treatment. He had bites to his head and leg. He needed 20 stitches in his leg as well as multiple rabies shots just in case the animal carried the disease.

His mother was shocked that the animal attacked in the busy park.

"There's a lot of coyotes. I mean, I've seen them in the street driving, but I never thought they would be so close to us," she told ABC7. "For a lot of people to be there and still a coyote go to the playground and attack them, it's very shocking to me."