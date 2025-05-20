North Carolina Man Wrestles Coyote With His Bare Hands After It Attacks Him

A North Carolina man was forced to take the bull by the horns or in this case — a coyote. The man ended up strangling a coyote to death with his bare hands after it attacked him.

Although the animal bit him several times, he wrestled the creature and put it in a chokehold. James Pulliam had been walking near his home when the coyote attacked him on May 17. According to ABC 11 WTVD, it was kill or be killed. "I felt something watching me...I just felt like he was hunting me or something," he told WTVD.

Man Vs Coyote

That's when the coyote attacked. Pulliam said he tried to put some distance between them and tried to throw rocks at the animal.

"He jumped on me and I caught him in the air, he was biting me, and so when I threw him down and I'm trying to slide out of the way, he just kept coming," Pulliam told the station. "I had to rip my left hand out of his mouth, and when I got my left hand out, I just choked him all the way till the police got there."

He said that he wanted to make sure that the animal didn't hurt anyone else.

"I just grabbed [him] by the throat," he told WRAL. "I was on top of him and put my knee in his throat. And I ain't let go. I had my hand on his throat and my knee on his throat."

By the time police arrived, the coyote was dead. Meanwhile, Pulliam needed an X-ray and rabies vaccinations after his brush with the animal. But he's honestly fortunate to be alive. "People aren't going to believe it, though, they're going to think I'm lying," he joked to WTVD. "I was afraid, don't get me wrong, but it's either me or him," Pulliam told the station.

Plus as he mentioned, now he has a story to tell for the rest of his life. In this case, man definitely beat nature.